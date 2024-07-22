Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar stands firm on decision regarding Kanwar Yatra

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected notices from Opposition MPs on July 22 calling for discussion on an Uttar Pradesh Government Order asking shops along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners and staff.

Opposition MPs had given notices under Rule 267 seeking suspension of the business of the day to take up discussion on the issue.

Mr. Dhankhar said the notices were "neither in conformity to the requirements of Rule 267 nor to directions given by the chair... And so the same are not accepted".