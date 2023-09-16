Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar to hoist national flag at new Parliament building on September 17

September 16, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - New Delhi

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will hoist the national flag at the new Parliament building on September 17.

The flag hoisting ceremony will take place a day before the five-day Parliament session beginning September 18 which may see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Mr. Dhankhar will hoist the flag atop "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will grace the occasion.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Union Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghawal and V Muraleedharan, and leaders of various parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will be present on the occasion.

Also Read: Dry runs of security software at new Parliament building

Mallikarjun Kharge to miss event, expresses ‘disappointment’ over late invitation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on September 16 said he would not be able to attend the flag hoisting function in the new Parliament building on September 17 and expressed disappointment over getting the invite “quite late”.

He wrote to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody saying that he received the invite for the function only in the late evening of September 15.

“I am writing this letter with a sense of disappointment that I have received your invite for flag hoisting function tomorrow at New Parliament Building only on September 15, 2023, quite late in the evening,” the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said in his letter.

Mr. Kharge informed the Rajya Sabha Secretary General that meetings of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee have been scheduled for September 16 and 17 at Hyderabad.

The Congress president said the programmes had been fixed much in advance and he is currently in Hyderabad to hold meetings and will return to Delhi late on the night of September 17.

“It will not be feasible for me to attend the function scheduled for tomorrow morning,” Mr. Kharge said.

