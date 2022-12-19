Dhankhar says disruptions in Parliament not sending good signals

December 19, 2022 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 19 said disruptions of House proceedings were not sending good signals and that he has asked certain MPs to see him in his chamber over last week's disruptions.

Mr. Dhankhar rejected notices seeking a discussion on Chinese incursion on Indian borders saying they were not drafted in accordance with the rules, leading to almost the entire Opposition staging a walkout of the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Chairman has all powers and can allow for a discussion but Mr. Dhankhar wasn't impressed.

When the House met for the day, the Chairman said he has received 9 notices under rule 267 that called for the suspension of the listed business and taking up a discussion or debate on the matter indicated therein.

Without disclosing either the contents or the movers of the notices, Mr. Dhankhar said he cannot give attention to any notice that is "deficient" or that "miserably fails minimum requirement of the fulfilment of rules."

Stating that Mr. Dhankhar had on December 8 laid down the methodology for giving notices under rule 267, he said none of the 9 notices measured up to the requirement.

"It is a painful duty for me that not only the rule is outraged, no attention whatsoever has been laid on the rule. The notices are drawn in a manner as if the rule doesn't exist. I expect the members to follow the procedure indicated in the rule, go through all the two essential elements and then carve out notice," he said.

And it is for the same reason that rule no 267 notice was accepted in the entire tenure of his predecessor M. Venkaiah Naidu, he said.

He then went on to refer to adjournments of proceedings that Opposition MPs forced on December 13, 15 and 16 to press for a discussion on the China border row.

"I painfully report to you that loss of more than 100 minutes of disruption on December 13, 15 and 16 has sent not a good signal," he said, adding besides causing loss of crores to the exchequer, the time meant discussions on public issues was also wasted.

"This House is a unique platform. We must share the vision, passion, and mission of the framers of the Constitution," he said. "Generating optics of disruption brings a very bad name to us. It generates disillusionment. It sends a signal as if those who have been elected to this august House, to perform the solum duty to act as House of Elders, the Upper House, conduct themselves in a manner which leaves much to be desired."

Mr. Dhankhar said he will be open to any notice that is in accordance with the rules. "Any notice that is in the line with the spirit and sense of the rules, will receive my consideration." "The tradition of this House is that the writ of the Chairman runs. In spite of being cautioned, in spite of being reminded on three occasions by the Dy Chairman, my ruling was not heeded and the disruption takes place.

"It is my painful constitutional obligation to examine all these indiscretions. I am focusing on that. I have hinted to some members to see me in the chamber and I will attend to the issue," he said.

He however did not name the MPs.

"It is never a pleasure, never a satisfying moment to visit a member with any action. But getting away and abdjucating constitutional obligation is not an option either with you or with me," he added.

He asked the House to rise to a level expected of it and not engage in the usual rhetoric.

As the Opposition MPs pressed for their notices, he said, "I have categorically indicated I cannot give attention to any notice that is deficient. I cannot focus on any notice that miserably fails the minimum requirement of the fulfilment of rules. This is not a platform for anyone just to rise and say whatever one feels like. We have to follow the rules. Once you follow the rules, you will get the platform. This is a place for dialogue, deliberation, discussion."

Mr. Kharge alleged that China has encroached on Indian land and is building bridges. And this issue was of national importance and hence should be discussed.

Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal countered him saying Deputy Chairman Harivansh had last week indicated past instances when sensitive issues were not discussed.

He then stated that in 2012, the then UPA government had informed the House that China was in illegal possession of 38,000 square kilometres of Indian land.

Opposition parties protested and after a brief while of sloganeering, staged a walkout.