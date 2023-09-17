Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar hoists national flag at new Parliament building

September 17, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:57 am IST - New Delhi

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on September 17 hoisted the national flag at the new Parliament building in New Delhi.

Flanked by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he hoisted the flag atop the "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building.

The hoisting ceremony takes place a day before the five-day Parliament session begins Monday which may see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.

Earlier, Mr. Dhankhar and Mr. Birla were separately accorded a guard of honour by the CRPF's Parliament Duty Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress expresses displeasure for late invitation to Kharge

Earlier, the Congress party had expressed its displeasure for the late invitation extended to Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge for the flag hoisting ceremony at the new Parliament.

ANI sources said that the Congress party expressed resentment since the central government had sent the invitation to Mr. Kharge only on Friday at noon while the flag hoisting ceremony is scheduled on Sunday, the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Sources also suggested that the Congress party has accused the government of deliberately inviting the Congress president at the last moment, since it was aware of the pre-scheduled meeting of the Congress Working Committee in Hyderabad on September 16-17.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT