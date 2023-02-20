ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha Chairman asks privilege panel to investigate ‘disorderly conduct’ of 12 opposition MPs

February 20, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - New Delhi

According to a Rajya Sabha bulletin, nine of the MPs are from the Congress and three from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Hindu Bureau

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts the proceedings of the House during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on February 20, 2023 has directed the Privileges committee of the upper house to investigate the conduct of 12 opposition MPs for disorderly conduct during the first half of the budget session of Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat in a bulletin released on February 20 listed out the names of Congress MPs — Syed Nasir Hussain, Shaktisinh Gohil, Imran Pratapgarhi, L Hanumanthaiah, Kumar Ketkar Jebi Mather, Ranjeet Ranjan, Phulo Devi Netam and Naranbhai J. Rathwa. AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Sushil Kumar Gupta has also been named.

As per the bulletin the members “in violation of rules and etiquette” of Rajya Sabha by repeatedly entering the well of the council, shouting slogans, persistently and wilfully obstructing the proceedings of the council compelling the Chair to repeatedly adjourn the sitting.

In another bulletin the secretariat also informed that AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s conduct will also be investigated for “repeated submission of identical notices under Rule 267”. Rule 267 is used by the members to raise issues of national importance suspending the business of the day. Several opposition members citing this rule had repeatedly demanded a debate on the Adani-Hindenburg episode, but each day, Chairman Mr. Dhankhar rejected their demands.

