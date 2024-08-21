Rajya Sabha bypolls: Union Minister George Kurian files nomination as BJP candidate from MP

Union Minister of State and BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh George Kurian filed his nomination at the State’s Legislative Assembly on Wednesday (August 21), in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and M.P. BJP president V.D. Sharma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kurian’s candidature was announced on Tuesday, on the seat that was recently vacated by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after he was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Also Read:BJP announces nine candidates for Rajya Sabha bypolls

Mr. Kurian, who is Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Minority Affairs, arrived in Bhopal on Wednesday morning, where state BJP chief V.D. Sharma welcomed him. After that, he met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the latter's official residence in the state capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

He later filed his nomination papers at the state assembly complex in the presence of CM Yadav, Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda and state BJP chief Sharma, party spokesman Ashish Agrawal said.

Mr. Scindia, Union Minister of Communications, vacated his Rajya Sabha seat after being elected from Guna constituency in the general elections earlier this year.

George Kurian’s careers trajectory

A staunch member of the party since its inception, Mr. Kurian is one of the State general secretaries. He has previously vice chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, served on the BJP national executive committee, and held the position of national vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He also had a stint as the district president of the Kottayam unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kurian contested the 2016 Assembly elections from Puthuppally, a Congress stronghold. The party had also nominated him to Kottayam and Idukki Lok Sabha constituencies earlier.

A lawyer with a degree in Hindi, Mr. Kurian served as an Officer on Special Duty for former Union Minister of State for Railways and veteran BJP leader O. Rajagopal during A.B. Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister. He is married to O.T. Annamma, who retired as a Lt. Colonel from the Naval Base in Kochi.

Rajya Sabha bypolls

Elections to 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in nine states will be held on September 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, three are with the Congress and seven with the ruling BJP.

In case of an election if the opposition also fields a candidate, Mr. Kurian, a leader from Kerala, can win comfortably given the BJP's strength in the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

In the 230-member House, the BJP has 163 MLAs, Congress 64 and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) one. Two seats are vacant at present.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.