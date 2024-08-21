GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajya Sabha bypolls: Union Minister George Kurian files nomination as BJP candidate from MP

The BJP announced Mr. Kurian as its candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh that became vacant following Jyotiraditya Scindia's election to the Lok Sabha

Published - August 21, 2024 12:56 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File.

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union minister George Kurian on Wednesday (August 21) filed his nomination papers as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the upcoming by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP on Tuesday evening announced Mr. Kurian as its candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh that became vacant following Jyotiraditya Scindia's election to the Lok Sabha.

Also Read:BJP announces nine candidates for Rajya Sabha bypolls

Mr. Kurian, who is Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Minority Affairs, arrived in Bhopal on Wednesday morning, where state BJP chief V.D. Sharma welcomed him. After that, he met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the latter's official residence in the state capital.

He later filed his nomination papers at the state assembly complex in the presence of CM Yadav, Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda and state BJP chief Sharma, party spokesman Ashish Agrawal said.

Mr. Scindia, Union Minister of Communications, vacated his Rajya Sabha seat after being elected from Guna constituency in the general elections earlier this year.

Elections to 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in nine states will be held on September 3.

Of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, three are with the Congress and seven with the ruling BJP.

In case of an election if the opposition also fields a candidate, Kurian, a leader from Kerala, can win comfortably given the BJP's strength in the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

In the 230-member House, the BJP has 163 MLAs, Congress 64 and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) one. Two seats are vacant at present.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / Rajya Sabha / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.