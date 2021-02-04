Rajya Sabha bypolls in Gujarat, Assam on March 1: Election Commission

Bye-elections to three Rajya Sabha seats – two from Gujarat and one from Assam – would be held on March 1, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Thursday.
One seat in Gujarat fell vacant following the death of Congress leader Ahmed Patel on November 25, 2020. His term was up to August 18, 2023. The other seat in the State was vacated due to the death of Abhay Ganpatray Bhardwaj on December 1. His term was up to June 26, 2026.
The Assam seat was vacated by Biswajit Daimary after his resignation on November 21, 2020. His term was valid till April 9, 2026.
Polling and counting of votes would take place on March 1, the ECI said.
The elections would be conducted as per COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing of face masks by all those involved in election activity, thermal scanning and provision of sanitisers, the Commission said in a statement.
