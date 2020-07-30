National

Rajya Sabha bypolls for two seats on August 24

The Rajya Sabha on July 22, 2020.

| Photo Credit: PTI

Bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats — one each in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala — will be held on August 24, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

The bypolls were necessitated following the death of Beni Prasad Verma from UP and M P Veerendra Kumar from Kerala earlier this year.

While the term of Mr. Verma was till July, 2022, Mr. Kumar’s term was to end in April, 2022.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on August 6 and the election will be held on August 24. As per established practice, the counting of votes will be held on the same evening.

