Rajya Sabha bypoll to fill seat vacated by Manik Saha on September 22

The counting of votes will take place on September 22 itself a hour after the conclusion of polling.

CUE API New Delhi
August 31, 2022 12:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The bypoll to fill the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by BJP's Manik Saha after being made chief minister of Tripura will be held on September 22, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Mr. Saha had quit Rajya Sabha on July 4. His six-year term as a member of the upper house was to otherwise end on April 2, 2028.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on September 5, the poll panel said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The counting of votes will take place on September 22 itself a hour after the conclusion of polling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Rajya Sabha
election

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app