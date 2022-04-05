Rajya Sabha live updates | When will everyone be fully vaccinated: question raised in house

Proceedings in Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on April 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 05, 2022 10:45 IST

Three bills for consideration and passing today

On the 15th day of the second part of the budget session, the Upper House saw multiple adjournments, before finally being adjourned at 2.00 p.m.

These adjournments came as the Opposition attempted to raise the issue of fuel price rise for discussion, which Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to allow.

Today’s list of business includes three bills, which have already been passed by the Lok Sabha, for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the latest updates:

12:36

When will all Indians have second vaccine dose, asks Dr Santanu Sen

Dr Santanu Sen, AITC MP from West Bengal, asked if the MoS for Health can give a specific date by which all Indian citizens will be vaccinated with both doses.

Bharati Pawar, MoS of Health, said that first dose has been given to 97% of people and second dose to 85% of people. She said that vaccinations are voluntary and hoped that everyone could work together and participate in this initiative.

12:30

Will four lakh compensation be given for COVID deaths: Congress MP

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said that the government had promised fours lakh rupees as compensation for COVID deaths and asked why this was reversed hours after the announcement and questioned whether this this money be given.

Bharati Pawar, MoS of Health, replied that arrangements had been made to take care of patients through insurance schemes for poorer patients. She also said that ex-gratia payments had been examined at central, state and district levels and it has been determined that the amount to be given is not four lakhs.

12:20

Will the govt stop direct consumer advertising for healthcare, asks NCP MP

Dr. Fauzia Khan, NCP MP, pointed out that online healthcare aggregators have been pushing surgeries and tests without medical necessity and asked whether there was a plan to stop direct consumer advertising in this sector.

Bharati Pawar, MoS for Health said that she would reply with specific details, but pointed out that any discrepancies in prescriptions can be addressed at the hospital level.

12:05

CSR funding discussion under way

Pointing out that CSR funding plays an important role in development of backward regions, MP Birendra Prasad Baishya asked how much money has been spent in northeastern states.

Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, said that they suggest that companies spend money not only in the area of operation but broadly throughout the country. We cannot direct any company to spend money in the northeast, he said.

12:00

Zero hour ends, question hour under way

11:50

Signboards in every state should have local language instructions: Naidu

Sukhendra Sekhar Ray, MP from AITC, speaking in Bengali, requested that signposts in Kolkata have instructions in Bengali.

Chairman Naidu agreed and said that the model should be that government signboards in every state should have mother tongue, state language, Hindi and English. He said he hoped the government will take note of this and respective agencies take required steps.

11:48

Drinking water issue raised, HD Devegowda raises issue of scarcity in Bangalore

JD(S) MP HD Devegowda said that only 4.75 TMC of water was assigned to Bangalore, even though there are 1.30 crore people in Bangalore. We are suffering because of lack of drinking water he said.

11:45

CUET does not take weaker students into account: CPI(M) MP

John Brittas, CPI(M) MP from Kerala questioned the merit of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET.)

He said that education is on concurrent list, but the Union takes unilateral decisions about education with no discussion with states. He pointed out that the UGC decided that CUET will be held and Standard 12 marks will not be taken into account. But students from weakest section are not considered because they cannot afford coaching and there is an inherent advantage for well-to do students. The CUET is against the cardinal principle of social justice, he said.

He also said that the distinct character of each university was not taken into account

11:32

Adopt Mumbai bus model in Delhi: Shiv Sena MP

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai said that Delhi needs the same kind of organization as the Mumbai bus system, as the capital city. Naidu said it was up to each state to adopt its own system, and this was a suggestion that Delhi could adopt.

11:30

Amravati needs to be developed:TDP MP

TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar requested the central govt to urge public sector undertakings to establish their offices in Amravati and create employment for Andhra Pradesh residents.

11:25

Make Election manifesto legally binding: RJD MP

Chairman Naidu said that all parties should come together to discuss this issue. “We have 75 years of experience by now,” he said.

11:22

Asiatic lions vulnerable, need human-free area: Congress MP

Congress MP Rajani Patil said that lions in India are facing a lot of challenges. Reserves need to be human-free, she said, pointing out that Gir has only 250 sq km of human-free area, and other areas in Saurashtra are shared with humans.

She said that a proposed lion hospital is the last step in the process, and arrangements need to be made to protect the endangered species beforehand.

11:19

Saudi Arabia needs to decide when Hajj yatra happens, not us: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

During Zero hour, Union minister for Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the Hajj yatra is an international journey, and the government will follow what the Saudi Arabian government decides. He was replying to an incomplete question about the Hajj yatra after the pandemic years.

11:13

Opp Leader says price rise should be discussed, opposition says walk-out is only option

MPs submitted notice of procurement of parboiled rice and also of price rise issue.

Chair Naidu said the discussion of price rise has already happened during the Finance Bill proceedings. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that this issue needs to discussed given its impact on the public and rise in price about a number of essential items.

Opposition members said they had no option but to stage a walk-out.

11:04

Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill laid on table

During laying of papers, the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill passed in the Lok Sabha on April 4 was also laid before the Rajya Sabha for consideration.

11:00

House proceedings commence with oath and affirmation by two new members

Tuesday’s proceedings kicked off with oath and affirmation by two new members of the Rajya Sabha.

These members, with state and party affiliation, are:

Dr Sikander Kumar (BJP, Himachal Pradesh) Manik Saha (BJP, Tripura)

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Bills for consideration and passing:

The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

2. Reply to the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment

3. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table

4. Question Hour

10.00 a.m.

Day 15 recap

The Rajya Sabha saw an early adjournment, after facing multiple adjournments and resumptions as Opposition members wanted to raise the issue of fuel price rise for discussion, which Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to allow.

The Upper House inducted seven new members.