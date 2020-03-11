Rajya Sabha adjourned within five minutes of convening

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned within five minutes of convening this morning till 2:00 pm on Monday after the Opposition parties raised the Delhi riots and the 48-hour ban on two Malayalam news channels for their coverage of the riots.

The Opposition again heckled Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur when he got up to table government papers. For the last many days, the Opposition has been jeering Mr. Thakur, whenever he stood up in the House, repeating his “goli maaro” comment he made during the Delhi election campaign.

The Left parties had moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on the 48-hour ban imposed on Asianet News and Media One TV. The I&B Ministry revoked the ban within hours with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar conceding it as a mistake. CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem told reporters outside that it is not important that the ban was revoked. “The fact that they issued orders to ban the two channels show their fascistic intentions. The order was symptomatic of their behaviour where they will use administrative force to stop any kind of dissenting voice,” Mr. Kareem said.

Some Congress members raised the political happenings in Madhya Pradesh where the party’s government is facing a crisis after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation.