Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after spat between Dhankhar, Derek O’Brien

July 28, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - New Delhi

The Rajya Sabha functioned for less than 30 minutes on July 28 and was abruptly adjourned for the day after an altercation between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien.

Informing the House that he had received 47 notices under Rule 267 to discuss Manipur, Mr. Dhankhar said he had already admitted the subject for discussion for a short duration. He also chided the members, saying their behaviour was “worisome and alarming”. He asked members of the Opposition benches to “rise above partisan interests” and allow a short-duration debate.

According to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, Rule 267 relates to suspension of rules. A short-duration discussion, on the other hand, is a brief discussion not exceeding two-and-a-half hours under Rule 176.

“Everyday, including the last session and the session before that, we had a number of notices under 267. If I go into the precedence of it, in this century, in the last 23 years, the House is fully aware how many such notices have been admitted,” he said.

Mr. Dhankhar said Question Hour was at the heart of parliamentary working and should not be disrupted. Mr. O’Brien hit back, saying, “We are aware of this.” He asked the Chairman to consider the motion under Rule 267 moved by the Opposition parties.

Mr. Dhankhar asked him to listen for better understanding. Mr. O’Brien stood up waving the rule book in his hand and thumping at his desk. The Chairman asked him to take his seat. “Mr. Derek O’Brien, it has become your habit to engage in theatrics. Every time you rise, you think it is your prerogative. The minimum thing which you can exemplify is to show respect to the Chair. If I am saying something, you rise and create theatrics,” he said.

The Trinamool leader objected to his actions being termed theatrics, calling it “unparliamentary”. “Don’t thump the table. Don’t thump it. It is not theatrics,” he said. “We will not tolerate this. I am sorry.”

As Mr. O’Brien continued to make his point, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings for the day. Before doing so, Mr. Dhankhar said he would call the leaders of political parties. “We can’t suffer this,” he said, adjourning the House for the day.

