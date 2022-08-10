Raju Srivastava admitted to AIIMS after heart attack, Sunil Pal says he is 'fine'

Comedy actor Raju Srivastav | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava on Wednesday was rushed to AIIMS following a heart attack and is currently in the coronary care unit (CCU), said hospital sources.

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was brought to the AIIMS emergency at around 10:45 a.m.

"Mr. Srivastava had to be resuscitated thrice. He was rushed to catheterisation lab and underwent angioplasty. He has been admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU)," the source told PTI.

The comedian is under the care of Dr Nitish Naik.

Mr. Srivastava's cousin brother Ashok Srivastava said the comic suffered the heart attack while exercising.

"He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital," he told PTI, adding that the actor-comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava has reached Delhi to be with him.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Srivastava's colleague Sunil Pal said the comedian was doing much better.

"He is doing fine now. He is out of danger," Mr. Pal said in a video he shared with the media.

He also thanked Mr. Srivastava's fans for their best wishes.

Mr. Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s even though he first received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge".

He has appeared in Hindi films like "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three.

Mr. Srivastava is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.