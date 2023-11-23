Rajouri encounter | Lashkar’s highly-trained militant killed, say officials

November 23, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 02:03 pm IST - Jammu

One ‘highly-trained’ Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in the ongoing anti-militancy operation in Rajouri’s Kalakote area on Thursday. Four soldiers, including two Army Captains, were killed and two others were injured since the gunfight broke out on Wednesday morning.

Officials said the security forces have spotted the body of a militant at the encounter site at Kalakote’s Baaji Maal, as the sanitisation of the area resumed in the morning.

Preliminary reports suggested that the slain militant is a Pakistani national, “highly trained on the Pakistan and Afghan front”. “He is an expert in IEDs [Improvised Explosive Devices], operating and hiding from caves and a trained sniper,” official sources said.

Sources suggested the militant was active in Rajouri-Poonch, along with his group, for the past one year. He is suspected to be behind the Dangri and the Kandi attacks, which left several civilians and soldiers dead this year.

The Army on Wednesday said security forces had been combing forests in Kalakote since November 19. The operation was launched on specific intelligence about the movement of militants. The Army said the militants were spotted on Wednesday morning and were engaged in a fierce gunfight.

Captain Shubham Gupta of 9 Para Special Forces and Captain M.V. Pranjal of 63 Rashtriya Rifles, died “during the intense firefight” on Wednesday. One deceased soldier, identified as Havildar Abdul Majid, is a local from Rajouri’s Solki area.

The Army has not officially called off the operation when this report was being filed.

