Rajnath visits submarine testing facility in U.S.

In a reflection of the growing cooperation in undersea domain and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) between India and the U.S., also a priority area between the Quad partners, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his ongoing tour in the U.S., visited the William B Morgan Large Cavitation Channel (LCC) in the Naval Surface Warfare Centre at Memphis, Tennessee, as India also plans to set up a similar facility.

“The LCC is one of the world’s largest and most technically advanced water tunnel facility for testing submarines, torpedoes, naval surface ships and propellers. The Raksha Mantri was briefed at the facility, and he witnessed an actual tunnel experiment,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement. “The discussions also intend to support the ongoing proposal for establishment of similar facility for indigenous design and development in India.”

After maritime domain awareness, undersea domain awareness has emerged as a key focus area for India and among the Quad as China rapidly expands its maritime presence in the Indian Ocean and larger Indo-Pacific.

In addition, during the ongoing visit, the two sides took steps on an earlier understanding of having more Indian military liaison officers at key U.S. military commands. A Memorandum of Agreement was signed between India and the U.S. regarding the deployment of liaison officers. India will be accordingly deploying the first liaison officer to the Headquarters Special Operations Command in Florida, U.S., the Ministry said.

Security of supply pact

The Security of Supply Agreement (SoSA) signed on Friday is one of the two broad-based defence industrial cooperation agreements currently under discussion between the two countries as cooperation between defence industries deepens, and comes following the conclusion of all four foundational agreements.

In June 2023, during a visit of U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to India, he and Mr. Singh agreed to initiate negotiations for a SoSA and a ‘Reciprocal Defence Procurement’ (RDP) agreement which will promote long-term supply chain stability.

“Through this SoSA, the U.S. and India agree to provide reciprocal priority support for goods and services that promote national defence. The arrangement will enable both countries to acquire the industrial resources they need from one another to resolve unanticipated supply chain disruptions to meet national security needs,” a statement from the U.S. Department of Defence (DoD) said.

Elaborating of the process, the DoD statement said that in the arrangement, the U.S. and India “commit to support one another’s priority delivery requests” for procurement of critical national defence resources. “The U.S. will provide India assurances under the U.S. Defence Priorities and Allocations System (DPAS), with programme determinations by DoD and rating authorisation by the Department of Commerce (DOC),” it said, adding that India will in turn establish a government-industry Code of Conduct with its industrial base, where Indian firms will voluntarily agree to make every reasonable effort to provide the U.S. priority support.

Both Ministers appreciated the progress made in operationalising the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA), a Quad initiative, and lauded the ongoing efforts by India to enhance the Maritime Domain Awareness for the partners in the Indian Ocean Region. They also welcomed the ongoing Indian participation in the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and noted that India will deploy its Navy personnel in CMF’s Combined Task Force 150 headquarters in 2025.

The IPMDA announced by the Quad comprising of India. Australia, Japan and the U.S. aims to establish a comprehensive system for monitoring and securing maritime activities in the Indo-Pacific, “ensuring the safety of critical sea lines of communication, and promoting cooperation among like-minded nations in the region.”

