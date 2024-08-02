Rajnath urged to stop export of arms and ammunition to Israel

A group of 25 “concerned” citizens, which includes former judges, diplomats, activists, writers and economists, have written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urging him to cancel licences for the export of arms and ammunition to Israel as it is in violation of India’s commitment under international law and the Constitutional mandate.

“We are writing to you as concerned citizens, alarmed at the continued grant of export licences and permissions to various Indian companies, for the supply of military arms and munitions to Israel, since the war on Gaza began. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has clearly ruled that Israel is in violation of obligations under the Genocide Convention and further that Israel is in illegal occupation of the occupied Palestinian territory,” the letter dated July 30 said. The letter addressed to Mr. Singh was also marked to the Secretary, Defence Production and Director General Foreign Trade.

In light of these rulings, any supply of military material to Israel would amount to a violation of India’s obligations under international humanitarian law and the mandate of Article 21 read with Article 51(c) of the Constitution of India, the citizens noted. “We urge you, therefore, to cancel the concerned export licences and halt the granting of any new licences to companies supplying military equipment to Israel.”

Several Indian companies, both government-owned and private, have joint ventures with Israeli defence manufacturers, and make sub-systems and parts for the original manufacturers. In addition, Israeli companies also purchase parts and materials from Indian companies.

The letter refers to three Indian companies — Munitions India Ltd. (MIL) a defence public sector undertaking, Premier Explosives Ltd. (PEL) and the Hyderabad-based joint venture, Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India Ltd.

Stating that the grant of licences and approvals for export of military material to Israel coupled with reports of such exports by Indian companies, constitutes a “serious violation” of India’s obligations under international law and also the Constitution, the letter said: “We demand, therefore, that India should immediately suspend its collaboration in the delivery of military material to Israel.”

The letter also noted that the Supreme Court has held in numerous cases that India is “under an obligation to interpret domestic law in the light of the obligations under the conventions and treaties that India has both signed and ratified.”

International law aside, we consider such exports to be morally objectionable, indeed abominable, the citizens noted in the letter. Further, India must immediately make every effort to ensure that weapons already delivered to Israel are not used to contribute to acts of genocide or violations of international humanitarian law, they urged the Defence Minister.

