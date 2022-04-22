Rajnath unveils schemes to encourage defence start ups

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during the iDEX DefConnect 2.0, a one-day event to bring together start-ups, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on April 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 22, 2022 19:21 IST

An opportunity to our professionals to understand futuristic technologies, says Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) Prime and the sixth Defence India Start–up Challenge (DISC–6) meant to encourage defence start–ups during DefConnect 2.0. The iDEX-Prime aims to support projects, requiring support beyond ₹1.5 crore up to ₹10 crore, to help the ever–growing start–ups in the sector, the Defence Ministry said.

“The iDEX has provided an opportunity to our science and technology professionals to understand futuristic technologies such as AI, Augmented Reality, block-chain and space technologies. The start–up ecosystem has also been promoted and encouraged through order placement,” Mr. Singh said. He noted that the iDEX has, so far, introduced more than 100 winners to the market, providing direct & indirect employment to thousands of skilled and semi–skilled people.

The DISC–6 with 38 problem statements was also launched by Mr. Singh which relate to Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced imaging, sensor systems, big data analytics and autonomous unmanned systems and secured communication among others.

Mr. Singh stressed on continuous strengthening of all sectors, especially the security apparatus, to deal with the challenges that may emanate from the fast–changing world order.

Stating that every new threat is becoming more complex and challenging than the previous one, Mr. Singh said, “After the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is now witnessing the Ukrainian conflict. We have also witnessed instability in the Middle East [West Asia], in Afghanistan and now in Pakistan. One way or the other, such events impact our country as well. There is a need to equip the country in every area to ensure peace and stability. The development of disruptive technology is a key requirement to handle new threats and challenges of the future.”

Mr. Singh stressed on the need for uniqueness in defence technologies. The usefulness of defence technologies is important, but its availability to us alone holds equal relevance, he said. “As the technology spreads to others, it loses relevance. If the uniqueness is lost, the effect of that technology gradually diminishes. There is a need to develop new technologies, with focus on ensuring uniqueness.”