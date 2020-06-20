Rajnath to attend Victory Day Parade in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will take part in Russia’s 75th World War II Victory Day Parade to be held in Moscow on June 24, defence sources said.

Mr. Singh will leave for Russia on Monday, two defence sources independently confirmed.

The Chinese Defence Minister will also participate in the celebrations, a source said.

An Indian tri-service contingent of 75 personnel, led by an officer of the rank of Colonel, will participate in the parade at Red Square to commemorate the anniversary, the Army said in a statement.

“The marching contingent taking part in the Victory Day Parade is led by a major rank officer of the gallant Sikh Light Infantry Regiment,” the Army said. The Regiment had fought in the Second World War and earned four Battle Honours and two Military Cross among other awards, it said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in Moscow on June 17 that the military contingents from “India and China will march through Red Square together with Russian service personnel”.

The British Indian Armed Forces were one of the largest Allied Forces contingents that had taken part in various campaigns of the war. Over 87,000 Indian servicemen lost their lives and 34,354 were wounded.

The valour of the Indian soldiers was recognised with the award of over 4,000 decorations, including 18 Victoria and George Cross, the Army said. Appreciating the valour of the Indian forces, the Soviet Union, by a May 23, 1944 decree, awarded the prestigious Orders of the Red Star to Subedar Narayan Rao Nikkam and Havildar Gajendra Singh Chand of the Royal Indian Army Service Corps, the statement said.