Rajnath to attend SCO meet in Uzbekistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would represent India at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) heads of state meeting in Uzbekistan later this week, defence sources said.
On the bilateral front, the first Army exercise between India and Uzbekistan is scheduled to begin next week.
“Mr. Singh will travel to Uzbekistan on a three-day visit from November 1 to 3. He will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SCO heads of state meeting on November 2, and on November 3, he will hold a bilateral meeting with his Uzbek counterpart,” a defence source said on Monday.
The two countries are discussing agreements on military education and military medicine and two MoUs “could be signed”.
