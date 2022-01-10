National

Rajnath tests positive for COVID-19

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,” he said on Twitter.

Amid the massive surge in cases of the Omicron variant across the country and the restrictions by the government to contain its spread, Ministries and government departments too have reduced strength in offices and cut down on in person meetings and interactions.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2022 5:10:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rajnath-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article38217393.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY