Rajnath slams Cong. over questions on LAC standoff

Even after disengagement, opposition still doubts Army’s bravery, says Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that following disengagement talks with China, one part has been resolved but the Congress party is trying to malign the government’s image.

Addressing at a conference of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Salem in western Tamil Nadu, Mr. Singh said, “Following nine rounds of talks at military and diplomatic level, one part has been resolved till now. But Congress party is trying to malign our image by saying that we ceded India’s land.” The Minister added that until there is life in his body, no one could take over one inch of India’s land.

He said after nine rounds of talks, the disengagement process is complete but it is unfortunate that Congress party doubts the bravery of the Indian Army. Mr. Singh questioned whether the Congress party was dishonouring the supreme sacrifice by Indian Army. The Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never and would never compromise on India’s unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty he said.