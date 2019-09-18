Rajnath Singh gives the nod for writing the history of India’s borders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given approval for initiating the work of writing the history of the country’s borders, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

“It is proposed that the work will cover various aspects of borders, including tracing its making; making & unmaking and shifting of borders; role of security forces; role of borderland people encompassing their ethnicity, culture and socio-economic aspects of their lives,” the Ministry statement said. The project is expected to be completed within two years.

Mr. Singh held a meeting with eminent personalities of the Indian Council of Historical Research and officials of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, the Directorate General of Archives, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on September 17.

Emphasizing the importance of writing the history of the Indian borders which would provide a better understanding “to the public in general and officials in particular”, Mr. Singh welcomed suggestions and directed officials to consult experts on “source material, broad contours, methodology and action plan required” for completing this project expeditiously.

It is a first-of-its-kind project to make the people aware of the national borders and people living in the border regions, the Ministry added.

India has long contentious borders with China and Pakistan and the Line of Actual Control with China has seen several standoffs and transgressions due to differing perceptions. Recently, several top Ministers in the government had claimed that India would get back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.