Rajnath Singh to visit Mozambique

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Mozambique from July 28 to 30 on his first overseas visit since taking charge of the Ministry.

“Three MoUs in the fields of exclusive economic zone surveillance, sharing of white shipping information and hydrography would be signed during the visit to further strengthen and expand bilateral Defence cooperation,” the Ministry said on Friday.

Two fast interceptor boats and 44 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) would be handed over to Mozambique, it said.

Mr. Singh will meet the President, his counterpart and the Foreign and Interior Ministers. He will be accompanied by Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and other officials of the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs.