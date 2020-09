Rajnath Singh to meet Iranian Defence Minister

NEW DELHI

05 September 2020 16:34 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to meet the Iranian Defence Minister during a refuelling stop on his return journey from Russia.

“Leaving Moscow for Tehran. I shall be meeting the Defence Minister of Iran, Brigadier General Amir Hatami,” Mr. Singh said on Twitter on Saturday.

A defence source said Mr. Singh’s aircraft is scheduled to make a refuelling halt in Iran during which Mr. Singh would meet Gen Hatami.

