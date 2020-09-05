National

Rajnath Singh to meet Iranian Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh.

Rajnath Singh.   | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to meet the Iranian Defence Minister during a refuelling stop on his return journey from Russia.

“Leaving Moscow for Tehran. I shall be meeting the Defence Minister of Iran, Brigadier General Amir Hatami,” Mr. Singh said on Twitter on Saturday.

A defence source said Mr. Singh’s aircraft is scheduled to make a refuelling halt in Iran during which Mr. Singh would meet Gen Hatami.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2020 4:34:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rajnath-singh-to-meet-iranian-defence-minister/article32530014.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story