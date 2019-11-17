Rajnath Singh to attend the ADMM-Plus meeting in Bangkok today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Bangkok on Saturday to attend the ADMM-Plus meeting where Defence Ninisters of ASEAN countries and eight other nations would gather and discuss the way forward for security cooperation.

“Rajnath Singh arrived in Bangkok today to attend ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) and the opening ceremony of Defence and Security 2019 Exhibition,” a government press release said.

Mr. Singh is scheduled to attend the ADMM-Plus meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday.

As part of the agenda for the ADMM-Plus meeting, Singh will also release a “Handbook on Military Medicine for ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)” along with Myanmar Defence Minister Lieutenant General Sein Win.

“Bilateral meetings with several participating defence ministers are planned,” the release said.

In addition to the 10 ASEAN countries, eight countries such as Japan, the U.S. and China participate at this meeting to promote more practical defence cooperation.

During his two-day visit, Mr. Singh will also inaugurate the India pavilion at the Defence and Security Exhibition in Bangkok.

“He will address the business seminar and interact with the industry representatives,” the release said.

A courtesy call on Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will also take place during the visit, it said.