Rajnath Singh slams Charanjit Singh Channi over remarks on Poonch terror attack

The Defence Minister reacted to remarks by the former Punjab Chief Minister who suggested that the recent terror attack in Poonch was orchestrated

Updated - May 08, 2024 10:35 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 09:14 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greets people during a public rally for the elections, in Kalahandi on Maya 8, 2024.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greets people during a public rally for the elections, in Kalahandi on Maya 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Taking strong exceptions to the remarks of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on the recent terrorist attack in Poonch, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday accused the Congress of politicising armed forces.

Addressing public rally in Bhawanipatna, district headquarter town of in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, Mr. Singh said, “Congress has always resorted to politics of negativity. Recently, a group of terrorists attacked our armed forces in Kashmir. Mr. Channi termed it as election stunt. Does it mean we orchestrated terrorist attack on our army?”

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Congress’ Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

“What do these people want to do with national security and country’s swabhiman [pride]? The terrorist attacks were carried out in almost all State of the country. After our government came, the terrorism nearly ended,” he said.

“Now, there are stray incidents of incidents of terrorism. The attack in Kashmir was one of those terror incidents. One Indian Air Force personnel was killed. But, displaying courage and valour, our jawans neutralised two terrorists immediately,” Mr. Singh said.

Those speaking Pakistan's language should be charged with treason, sent to jail: Shinde

On Sunday, Mr. Channi indicated that the assault by militants in Poonch, resulting in the death of an Indian Air Force corporal and injuries to four others, was orchestrated and aimed at ensuring the BJP’s electoral gain. The saffron party believed in getting people killed and playing politics over their bodies.

The Defence Minister said about 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty due to the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country’s economy improved.

Later, at a public meeting in southern Odisha town of Rayagada, Mr. Singh said the Russia-Ukraine war halted for four hours when PM Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian students got safe passage.

Stating that the BJP does what it promises, he mentioned about abrogation of Article 370, construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple and ban on triple talaq. “Our manifesto is prepared with all seriousness. Unlike other parties, we implement what we promise in our manifesto,” the veteran BJP leader said.

