Rajnath Singh reviews security situation a day after air strike on JeM camp in Pakistan

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asked the Director Generals of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Centra Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to be on high alert.

Earlier he took the regular morning meeting where NSA Ajit Doval and IB chief were also present.

In his regular morning meeting, Mr. Singh reviewed the security situation in the country, especially along the border with Pakistan, officials said.

During the meeting, attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others, a detailed presentation was given about the security situation in the country and steps taken to ensure peace in all sensitive areas. Mr. Singh directed the officials to ensure the Border Security Force, which guards the India-Pakistan border, to remain on high alert so that any misadventure from across the border could be foiled, a Home Ministry official said.

Those who attended the meeting include Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain. In a swift air strike, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp in Pakistan early on Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers, officials said.

The pre-dawn operation described as “non-military” and “preemptive” struck a five-star resort style camp on a hilltop forest that provided a dozen Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force(IAF) with a “sitting duck target” and caught the terrorists in their sleep, sources said. The strike is the first by the IAF inside Pakistan after the 1971 war.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told the media that the “intelligence-led operation” on the Pakistan-based terror group’s biggest training camp in Balakot became “absolutely necessary” as it was planning more suicide attacks in India, after the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in which 40 jawans were killed.

The JeM claimed responsibility for the Pulwama strike.

(With inputs from Vijaita Singh)