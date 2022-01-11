Rajnath Singh ‘recovering well’ after testing positive for COVID-19

New Delhi

11 January 2022 18:27 IST

The Defence Minister is currently under home quarantine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19, is recovering well, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In a brief statement, the defence ministry said, "A team of doctors from Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantonment examined Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi on January 11. The defence minister is currently under home quarantine after being tested positive of COVID-19 with mild symptoms. According to the team of doctors, Rajnath Singh is recovering well," it said.

A. Bharat Bhushan Babu, the principal spokesperson of the defence ministry, earlier said Mr Singh is recovering well.

"A team of doctors from Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt examined Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh who had tested COVID positive, yesterday. He is recovering well," Mr Babu tweeted.

Mr Singh on Monday said on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt also said that he tested positive for COVID-19.