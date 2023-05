Rajnath Singh meets Maldivian President Solih in Male

May 02, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh began his three-day visit to the Maldives on Monday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 2 met Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in Male with a focus on boosting bilateral defence engagement. Mr. Singh began his three-day visit to the Maldives on Monday. "Excellent meeting with HEP Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the President's Office in Male. We discussed a wide range of issues to further strengthen the relations between India and Maldives," Mr. Singh tweeted. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Maldives / India / defence / diplomacy

