May 02, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 2 met Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in Male with a focus on boosting bilateral defence engagement.

Mr. Singh began his three-day visit to the Maldives on Monday.

"Excellent meeting with HEP Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the President's Office in Male. We discussed a wide range of issues to further strengthen the relations between India and Maldives," Mr. Singh tweeted.

