Rajnath Singh, Mark Esper discuss West Asia scene

In the backdrop of the recent developments in West Asia, India on Thursday conveyed its concerns to the U.S. during a telephonic conversation between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his U.S. counterpart Mark T. Esper.
“We expressed firm resolve to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation. He also briefed me about the recent developments in the Gulf region. I shared India’s concerns and interests,” Mr. Singh said on Twitter.
Mr. Singh also had a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono in which the Ministers discussed ways to “enhance bilateral security cooperation under the framework of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership”.
