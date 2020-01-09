National

Rajnath Singh, Mark Esper discuss West Asia scene

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The Defence Minister also had a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono

In the backdrop of the recent developments in West Asia, India on Thursday conveyed its concerns to the U.S. during a telephonic conversation between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his U.S. counterpart Mark T. Esper.

“We expressed firm resolve to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation. He also briefed me about the recent developments in the Gulf region. I shared India’s concerns and interests,” Mr. Singh said on Twitter.

Mr. Singh also had a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono in which the Ministers discussed ways to “enhance bilateral security cooperation under the framework of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
diplomacy
USA
Iraq
World
Iran
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2020 9:16:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rajnath-singh-mark-esper-discuss-west-asia-scene/article30525709.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY