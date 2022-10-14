Rajnath Singh launches website for public to donate for battle casualties

AFBCWF is a triservice fund, utilised for grant of immediate financial assistance of ex-gratia, to the next of kin and dependents of battle casualties.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and others during the launch of ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ website at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ website for the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF) at an event at National War Memorial Complex on Friday evening.

AFBCWF is a triservice fund, utilised for grant of immediate financial assistance of ex-gratia, to the next of kin and dependents of battle casualties.

“The armed forces always protect the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country by responding to threats such as wars and cross-border terror activities with courage and promptness. Therefore, it is the moral responsibility of the citizens to come forward and support the soldiers and their families in the same way they fulfil their duties of protecting the nation,” Mr. Singh said speaking at the event.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement that while the Government has initiated a large number of welfare schemes for soldiers killed or disabled during active military operations in the line of duty, there has been a strong public sentiment and requests from patriotic citizens, corporate heads, and industry captains to contribute to the cause of welfare of the soldiers and their families. This website is to facilitate patriotic Indians to partner in this noble cause, it stated.

At the event, Mr. Singh felicitated next of kins of fallen and disabled soldiers. Parents and relatives of many war-decorated soldiers were also present.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has accepted to be the ‘Goodwill Ambassador’ of the initiative, the statement said. The event also saw various performances which included rendering of a poem by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, Army Symphony Band, Singer Mohit Chauhan, martial arts performance by Gatka and Kalarippayattu teams of the Army, duet by Dr. L. Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurthy and sharing of views by actor Siddharth Malhotra.

Battle casualties fund

An avalanche incident in Siachen Glacier on February 3, 2016, where the Indian Army lost 10 soldiers, saw an outpouring of national sentiment and flow of donations and therefore, the Army Battle Casualties Welfare Fund was created on April 1, 2016, and formally notified via a Government Gazette dated July 17, 2017, one official explained.

On May 6, 2020 the fund was re-christened as Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund to include battle casualties from Navy and Air Force. Ex-gratia amount to be paid to battle casualties too was increased for all casualties after May 6, 2020, the Ministry said.

On the guidelines, officials said that there is no upper limit of contribution towards this fund. On the ex-gratia paid, officials said, fatal casualties are paid ₹8 lakh, ₹8 lakh also for disability above 60% and invalided out and ₹4 lakh for disability below 60%.

The investments are in the form of fixed deposits and only in nationalised banks.