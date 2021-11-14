Rajnath Singh inaugurates U.P.’s first private sector defence manufacturing facility

NEW DELHI

The facility is run by Aerolloy Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC industries

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the first operationalised private sector defence manufacturing facility in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) in Lucknow.

A Defence Ministry statement said: “The facility, run by Aerolloy Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC industries, will manufacture parts for aircraft engines, helicopter engines, structural parts for aircrafts, drones and UAV, submarines, Ultra-Light Artillery guns, space launch vehicles and strategy systems.”

Mr. Singh also laid the foundation stone for an integrated metal manufacturing facility under PTC Industries that will produce key raw materials in titanium and other exotic alloys for aerospace applications, the statement said.

PTC Industries recently obtained clearance certificate for critical On-line Fittings (OLF) for defence applications from the Defence Ministry.