Rajnath Singh holds talks with U.S. Defence Secretary Austin

20 March 2021 13:21 IST

Relationship between India and the U.S. – world's two largest democracies remains strong: Austin

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Lloyd Austin on Saturday held wide-ranging talks focusing on further expansion of bilateral strategic ties, evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region and challenges of terrorism.

Mr. Singh welcomed Secretary Austin on his first visit to India and said that his visit despite the pandemic, shows U.S.’ commitment to the bilateral relationship with India.

The Minister said that we are determined to achieve comprehensive potential of India-U.S. defence relationship. The counterparts agreed on increasing cooperation with U.S. Centcom, Africa Command and Indo Pacific region. During the talks they discussed oil leaks, disaster management and other such other challenges. They discussed steps to realise full potential of agreements like COMCASA, LEMOA.

Mr. Austin said, “We had a productive discussion. I want to convey Biden Harris administration's commitment to our allies and friends. India is a Central pillar of the Indo Pacific region. India-U.S. relationship is a stronghold for open Indo Pacific region. We continue to increase cooperation in multilateral organisations like Quad and ASEAN. Relationship between India and the U.S. – world's two largest democracies remains strong and will meet today's and future challenges.”