Rajnath Singh discharged from AIIMS

Published - July 13, 2024 05:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on July 13 discharged from AIIMS in New Delhi, two days after he was admitted to the hospital with complaints of back pain, an official said on Saturday.

According to Dr. Rima Dada, All India Institute Medical Sciences media cell in-charge, Singh was evaluated and treated for back pain. The minister was discharged around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dr. Dada said.

Mr. Singh was admitted to the hospital’s old private ward under the neurosurgery department early Thursday, she said.

