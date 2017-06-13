National

Rajnath Singh calls for Home Ministers conference on July 3

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called a meeting of all State Home Ministers on July 3 to assess the internal security situation in the country.

Home ministers of all states are expected to join the conference that would be chaired by Mr. Singh.

Prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, cross-border terrorism, violence perpetrated by the Maoists and other issues will be discussed at the day-long meeting to be held in New Delhi, a Home Ministry official said.

This would be the first such conference during the NDA government where all Home Ministers discuss the security situation in the country. During the previous UPA regime, Chief Ministers were called every year. However, no such conference was held in last three years.

