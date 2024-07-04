GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajnath Singh, Australian Minister discuss closer collaboration in Indo-Pacific

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles, to focus on enhancing cooperation and collaboration between the top-tier security partners

Published - July 04, 2024 09:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Richard Marles congratulated Rajnath Singh for taking charge as the Defence Minister for a second consecutive term. File

Richard Marles congratulated Rajnath Singh for taking charge as the Defence Minister for a second consecutive term. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephone conversation with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles on July 4 and the discussions focused on closer collaboration between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific. 

“We reviewed a range of issues pertaining to defence cooperation and discussed closer collaboration between India and Australia in the Indo-Pacific. We place great value on India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia,” Mr. Singh said on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). 

Both Ministers noted the transformative progress in defence cooperation under the comprehensive strategic partnership, and appreciated the momentum achieved in the ties since the last India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, which the two Ministers attended in November 2023, a Defence Ministry statement said. Australia considers India a top-tier security partner in their National Defence Strategy document released few months back.

Mr. Richard Marles congratulated Rajnath Singh for taking charge as the Defence Minister for a second consecutive term, and appreciated the functioning of the Indian democratic system wherein people voted in large numbers, the statement added.

