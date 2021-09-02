Rajnath Singh reviews preparations for DefExpo 2022

NEW DELHI

02 September 2021 22:38 IST

Defence Ministry, Gujarat government sign a pact for the event.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani jointly reviewed the preparations for DefExpo-2022, to be held for the first time in Gujarat, at a meeting in Kevadia on Thursday.

The 12th edition of DefExpo, which is India’s flagship event showcasing the land, naval, air as well as homeland security systems, will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat between March 10 and 13, 2022, a Defence Ministry statement said. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Ministry of Defence and Gujarat Government for organising the event, in the presence of Mr. Singh.

The DefExpo-2022 will be a hybrid business event, with the exhibition planned at the helipad exhibition centre, and seminars at Mahatma mandir convention and exhibition centre, the statement said. A live demonstration of weapons and defence platforms is also being planned at the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad, it stated.

The aim is to build upon the vision to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence and reach $5bn defence exports target by 2024, the Ministry said.

DefExpo 2020 had an exhibition expanse of over 75,000 square metres, with participation of more than 1,000 exhibitors, according to the statement.