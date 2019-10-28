Rajnath Singh meets Service chiefs, discusses Kashmir

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the three Service chiefs on Monday and reviewed the situation in Kashmir and the operational preparedness along the Line of Control (LoC) in the backdrop of recent escalation in Cease Fire Violations (CFV), defence sources said.

“The Minister reviewed the situation along the LoC. The ramifications of Article 370 revocation are still there. Last week, there were CFVs by Pakistan. These were discussed,” a source said.

Over the last two weeks, there was a major flare-up in ceasefire violations along the Tangdhar sector and on the night of October 19, the Army said they hit four terror launch pads inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) with 155mm heavy artillery fire.