Rajnath launches telemedicine portal for military personnel

New Delhi

27 May 2021 17:34 IST

The defence minister said the 'SeHAT OPD' portal reflected the government's commitment to 'Digital India' and 'e-governance'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched the Services e-Health Assistance and Tele-consultation (SeHAT) portal, which will provide tele-medicine services to serving military personnel, veterans and their families.

Also read | Army converting its hospital in Delhi to exclusive COVID-19 facility for armed forces personnel, veterans

“This is the final version of the SeHAT OPD portal with advanced safety features. The trial version was made functional in August 2020. More than 6,500 medical consultations have already been carried on the beta version by service doctors,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Singh urged the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) to consider adding specialist doctors to this portal, and incorporating delivery of medicines to the homes of Service personnel, the statement said. “The portal will help reduce the load on hospitals and patients will be able to get contactless consultations in an easy and effective manner,” it stated.