Rajnath inaugurates new Navy headquarters

Building incorporates innovative construction technologies; it boasts a central heating, ventilation and air conditioning system utilising advanced oxidation plasma technology, besides security features such as automatic underbelly scanning of vehicles, the Navy says

March 15, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Defence, Rajnath Singh inaugurating ‘Nausena Bhawan’, the first Headquarter building of the Indian Navy, in Delhi Cantt on Friday. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other dignitaries also present.

Union Minister for Defence, Rajnath Singh inaugurating ‘Nausena Bhawan’, the first Headquarter building of the Indian Navy, in Delhi Cantt on Friday. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other dignitaries also present. | Photo Credit: ANI

Finally, the Indian Navy has a dedicated headquarters of its own. The newly constructed Nausena Bhawan located at Delhi Cantonment was formally inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on March 15.

“The inauguration marks a significant milestone for the Indian Navy as it establishes its first independent headquarters in Delhi. Previously, the Navy operated from 13 different locations, necessitating a consolidated and purpose-built facility such as Nausena Bhawan,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

The architectural design of Nausena Bhawan was selected through a rigorous all-India competition, ensuring the building’s functionality and aesthetic appeal, the statement said. “Comprising three wings across four stories, the building incorporates innovative construction technologies to optimize efficiency and sustainability. Efforts toward energy and water conservation are evident throughout the complex, with the integration of solar generation systems and advanced building materials.”

A view of the newly-inaugurate ‘Nausena Bhawan’, the first Headquarter building of the Indian Navy, in Delhi Cantt on Friday.

A view of the newly-inaugurate ‘Nausena Bhawan’, the first Headquarter building of the Indian Navy, in Delhi Cantt on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Internally, Nausena Bhawan boasts a comfortable and congenial atmosphere facilitated by a central heating, ventilation and air conditioning system utilising advanced oxidation plasma technology, according to the statement. The complex is equipped with a state-of-the-art integrated building management system, ensuring efficient coordination and monitoring of security services and utility systems.

The building has achieved Green Rating IV under the integrated habitability assessment. Additionally, the complex features a comprehensive three-tier security system, including cutting-edge technologies such as automatic underbelly scanning of vehicles, power fence, face recognition cameras, bollards, vehicle stoppers, access control, and security cameras, the statement added.

A view of the newly-inaugurate ‘Nausena Bhawan’, the first Headquarter building of the Indian Navy, in Delhi Cantt on Friday.

A view of the newly-inaugurate ‘Nausena Bhawan’, the first Headquarter building of the Indian Navy, in Delhi Cantt on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The foundation stone for a naval headquarters was laid by then Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on August 20, 2014 at a site next to the DRDO headquarters and opposite the Army headquarters in central Delhi. However, the complex never materialised.

