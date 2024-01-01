ADVERTISEMENT

Rajnath inaugurates first all-girls Sainik School in Mathura

January 01, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several senior officials were present for the inaugration.

The Hindu Bureau

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Samvid Gurukulam Girls Sainik School, Vrindavan on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 1 inaugurated the Samvid Gurukulam Girls Sainik School, the first all-girls Sainik School, at Vrindavan in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The school is set up under the partnership mode initiative which aims at establishing 100 new Sainik Schools.

“The first all-girls Sainik School, with a strength of approximately 870 students, has been inaugurated under the initiative of establishing 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), private and State Government Schools in all State/Union Territories, of which 42 have been set up,” a Ministry statement said. These are in addition to the existing 33 Sainik schools already functioning under the erstwhile pattern.

Rajnath Singh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mr. Singh described the new school as a beacon of light for girls who aspire to join the armed forces and serve the motherland. In 2019, Mr. Singh had approved admission of girls to Sainik schools from academic session 2021-22 in a phased manner. The decision was taken following the success of the pilot project started by the Defence Ministry in Sainik School Chhingchhip in Mizoram.

“The objectives behind the vision of setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools are to provide quality education to the students in tune with the National Education Policy 2020 and give them better career opportunities, including joining the armed forces,” the statement added.

