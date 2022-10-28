Rajnath inaugurates 75 infra projects built by BRO

ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday formally launched 75 infrastructure projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) spread across six States and two Union Territories during his visit to Ladakh. These projects included 45 bridges, 27 roads, two helipads—one each in Hanle and Thakung in Eastern Ladakh and one carbon neutral habitat, a Defence Ministry statement said.

“These strategically important projects have been constructed at a total cost of ₹2,180 crore by the BRO in record time, many of which have been completed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology,” the Ministry said. Of the 75 projects, 20 are in Jammu and Kashmir, 18 each in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand and 14 in other border States of Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

“The projects will bolster the country’s defence preparedness and ensure economic development of border areas,” Mr. Singh said at a function organised at Darbuk–Shyok–Daulat Beg Oldie road in Ladakh. He termed the projects as a testament to that resolve and said that the bridges, roads and helipads would facilitate military and civil transport in far-flung areas of the western, northern and north-eastern parts of the country, forming a part of the development chain.

“Lack of infrastructure development in J&K for decades post-independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in the UT. These internal disturbances resulted in the significant decline of tourist footfall that impacted Ladakh also, as well as the entire nation. Now, due to the Government’s efforts, the region is witnessing a new dawn of peace and progress,” Mr. Singh said. “Soon, all the remote areas will be connected with the rest of the country and together we will take the nation to newer heights of progress. BRO has a crucial role in achieving this objective,” he added.

Class 70 Shyok Setu inaugurated

The highlight of the event was the onsite inauguration of the 120-metre long Class 70 Shyok Setu on D-S-DBO Road at an altitude of 14,000 feet, the statement said, adding it was of strategic importance as it would facilitate logistics movement of the armed forces.

The BRO’s first carbon neutral habitat at a height of 19,000 feet for its personnel, was also inaugurated at Hanle. The key features of this complex included accommodation of 57 personnel and thermal comfort during extreme weather. “It will enable BRO to operate efficiently during large part of winters,” the statement said.

Mr. Singh also laid the foundation stones of Himank air despatch complex being constructed in Chandigarh and a BRO Museum at Leh. With the onset of winter, once the passes closed due to heavy snowfall, BRO would extensively utilise air effort for the movement of men, machinery and material to far-flung areas. The existing Air Despatch sub unit located at Chandigarh was being upgraded for providing comfort to transiting troops and to ensure efficient and uninterrupted delivery of essential stores and equipment for execution of works on ground, the Ministry said.

