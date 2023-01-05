Rajnath in Port Blair, to review infrastructure upgrade

January 05, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Amid push to upgrade infrastructure and facilities at the strategic Andaman and Nicobar islands (A&N), which gives India leverage to keep an eye on China’s expansion in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Port Blair on Thursday on a two-day visit. The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) is the country’s only operational triservice command.

“During the visit, the Minister is scheduled to review the operational preparedness of the Command and infrastructure development at the operational areas of the Command and outlying units,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

He is also scheduled to visit units at Campbell Bay, Carnic and Diglipur where he would be interacting with troops.

Mr. Singh will be given a briefing on the operational situation as well as infrastructure push that is being undertaken by Lt. Gen. Ajai Singh, Commander-in-Chief of ANC, a defence official said.

Green nod

Recently, the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change granted final environmental clearance for a mega ₹72,000-crore development plan for the Great Nicobar island which entails the construction of a transhipment hub, international airport, township and power plant spread over 160 sq km.

The expansions and development will significantly expand India’s footprint in the region, the official noted.

The A&N archipelago is closer to southeast Asia than to the Indian mainland, overlooking key sea lanes of communication and strategic choke points, including the Malacca Strait through which a bulk of global energy and trade transits through. For instance, Myanmar and Thailand are about 500 km away from INS Kohassa, the naval air station located 100 miles north of Port Blair.

With increased contestation in the region, including China’s increased presence in the IOR, India has in recent years upgraded military infrastructure and facilities and deployed long range assets to monitor the region. However, there have been major delays as well and there is now a renewed effort to speed up the development.

While the Navy operates its P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft from here, the Indian Air Force has deployed Su-30MKIs here. BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles have also been deployed in the A&N islands which have a long-range offensive strike capability. The Navy is also expanding runways to operate all kinds of aircraft, including fighter jets.

