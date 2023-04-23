HamberMenu
Rajnath calls Sukhbir Badal, enquires after Parkash Singh Badal's health

95-year-old five-time former Chief Minister of Punjab was hospitalised last week

April 23, 2023 02:26 am | Updated 02:26 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday enquired after the health of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal by calling his son, Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Mr. Parkash Singh Badal, who is 95 years old and a five-time former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted to a hospital in Mohali a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

In his phone conversation with Mr. Sukhbir Badal, the Defence Minister conveyed his wishes for the speedy recovery of Mr. Parkash Singh Badal.

"Spoke to Shri Sukhbir Badal and inquired about the health of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji, who is hospitalised. Praying for his good health and speedy recovery," Mr. Singh tweeted.

