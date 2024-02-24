GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajnath approves cash rewards for military personnel who won medals in Asian Games, Asian Para Games

For both Asian Games as well as Asian Para Games, gold medal winners will receive a cash reward of ₹25 lakh each, silver medal winners ₹15 lakh each and bronze medal winners ₹10 lakh each

February 24, 2024 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved cash rewards of up to ₹25 lakh each to the armed forces personnel who bagged medals in last year's Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

For both Asian Games as well as Asian Para Games, gold medal winners will receive a cash reward of ₹25 lakh each, silver medal winners ₹15 lakh each and bronze medal winners ₹10 lakh each, the Defence Ministry said on February 24.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a financial incentive for the armed forces personnel who bagged medals in the 19th Asian Games and the 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China in September-October 2023," it said.

Several service athletes had made the nation proud in the games and Mr. Singh had felicitated them for their outstanding performance.

He had also approved cash rewards to 45 medal winners, including seven para athletes.

"These 45 athletes won nine gold, 18 silver and 17 bronze medals in the Asian Games and one gold, four silver and two bronze medals in the Asian Para Games," the Ministry said in a statement.

"The financial incentive, announced by the Ministry of Defence for the armed forces personnel for the first time, will further motivate these athletes to exhibit an even better performance at qualifying events of the Paris Olympics Games 2024 for which they are currently preparing," it said.

