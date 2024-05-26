Rajkot gaming zone fire | Fix accountability, culprits be given strictest punishment: Congress to Gujrat govt.

Condoling the loss of lives in the Rajkot fire tragedy, the Congress on May 25 said accountability should be fixed in the incident by the BJP government in Gujarat as soon as possible and the culprits should be given the strictest punishment.

At least 27 people, including children, were killed in a massive fire that swept through a game zone teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening, officials said.

Relief-and-rescue operations were underway at the affected TRP game zone more than five hours after the blaze erupted at a fibre dome constructed for gaming activities at around 4.30 p.m., the officials said, adding that the structure collapsed due to the massive fire.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked party workers to provide all possible help to those affected by the accident so that the victims do not face any problem regarding treatment or compensation.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Kharge said the horrific tragedy in Rajkot is extremely painful. "We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he said.

Mr. Kharge alleged that due to the poor attitude of the State government, such accidents keep happening every now and then and innocent people get killed.

"Our demand from the government is that accountability in the accident should be fixed as soon as possible and the culprits should be given the strictest punishment," the Congress chief said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

"The news of the deaths of many people, including innocent children, in a massive fire that broke out in the gaming zone of a mall in Rajkot, Gujarat is very painful," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I hope all the injured get well soon," Mr. Gandhi added.

He requested Congress workers to provide all possible assistance to the administration in the relief-and-rescue work.

"The Gujarat government and the administration are expected to conduct a detailed and impartial investigation into this incident and provide speedy justice to all the bereaved families," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the news of many people, including children, dying in the fire accident in Rajkot is saddening.

"May god give peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear this pain. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

