Rajiv Kumar assumes charge as Chief Election Commissioner

Rajiv Kumar takes charge as the new Chief Election Commissioner, at Election Commission office in New Delhi, Sunday, May 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 15, 2022 14:40 IST

Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar on May 15 took charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). Mr. Kumar was part of the poll panel as an Election Commissioner since September 1, 2020 and was appointed the CEC on May 12. Advertisement Advertisement Mr. Kumar succeeds Sushil Chandra, who demitted office on evening of May 14. The immediate task before the new CEC will be to conduct the President and the Vice President elections due shortly. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls and several assembly elections will be held under Mr. Kumar’s watch.